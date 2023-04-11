Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson’s Twins Are Cuties! Photos of Kids Hudson and Haven

Since falling in love after meeting on the set of Dancing With the Stars, Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson have raised a beautiful family together! The Shark Tank star and the professional dancer welcomed twins, son Hudson and daughter Haven, in April 2018. They have loved sharing photos of their adorable children growing up since their arrival.

Robert is also a dad to older kids Caprice, Skye and Brendan, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Diane Plese. The businessman was married to his first wife for 25 years before announcing their split in March 2015.

“Human relationships are so difficult,” Robert said in a statement at the time. “I wish nothing but love and peace for our family as we move forward from this.”

Sparks flew once the TV personality was paired up with Kym on DWTS for season 20.

“From the moment I met [Kym], we got along great,” Robert gushed during a March 2015 interview with Us Weekly. “This is a very scary experience for me, and it’s great to have somebody like Kym to go through it with.”

One year later, the pair got engaged and walked down the aisle in July 2016. They excitedly announced they were expecting twins in December 2017. Four months later, Kym gave birth to Haven and Hudson and announced their births on Instagram.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full,” the doting mom gushed. “We’re so in love with our little angels.”

Years later, the Australian ballroom performer revealed that she hoped to expand their family again in the future. “I would love to have more kids,” Kym told Us Weekly in May 2020.

She also shared that her kids already expressed an interest in following in her footsteps and were finding their own passion for dance.

“I bought these little tap shoes just for fun, but [Haven] loved it,” the choreographer said. “She really enjoyed it, but then Hudson wanted to put them on too. So, we go downstairs, and we try. I try and entertain them and do some little dancing with them and stuff.”

Haven and Hudson have been showing their personalities more and more as they’ve gotten older.

“Haven, our little girl, is the boss. I think that’s a girl thing though,” Kym revealed in a February 2020 interview with Hollywood Life. “And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her. But they’re both just so sweet and adorable and starting to interact, so that’s fun to see.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Robert and Kym’s kids growing up.