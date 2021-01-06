Robert Herjavec Always Enjoys Time With His Kids! Meet the ‘Shark Tank’ Star’s 5 Children

Robert Herjavec knows a thing or two about being a successful businessman, but he’s just as talented when it comes to being the dad of his blended family. The Shark Tank star is the doting father of his five kids, Caprice, Skye, Brendan, Hudson and Haven.

Robert shares his three older children, Caprice, Skye and Brendan, with his ex-wife, Diane Plese. The couple, who tied the knot in 1990, welcomed their kiddos during their 26-year marriage. Robert and Diane split in 2014, and she filed for divorce in 2015, according to reports.

Following his divorce from Diane, Robert gave love another shot with Kym Johnson, with whom he walked down the aisle in 2016. Two years later, the Canadian TV star and the Dancing With the Stars alum expanded Robert’s brood when they welcomed their twins, Hudson and Haven.

Since his little ones came into his life, Robert has been overjoyed to be a dad. Aside from gushing over his kiddos during episodes of Shark Tank, Robert loves sharing sweet moments with his children on social media.

In November 2020, the You Don’t Have to Be a Shark author uploaded the cutest photo while holding hands with Hudson and Haven during a walk. “Family time,” he captioned the post. Months earlier in June, he posted a pic sitting in the trunk with his adorable daughter Haven.

“Who said you need sports to tailgate?!” Robert penned. “What better way to experience my first tailgate than to try it with my special girl?”

There’s no doubt Robert adores being a dad, but the investor seems to have mixed feelings about expanding his family once again. While chatting with Us Weekly about the possibility of having more kids, Robert revealed he’s not too fond of the idea.

“No, no, no. We can’t even get a dog. Are you kidding?” he teased. “We actually thought about getting a puppy [amid the pandemic] … [but] all the shelters are empty.”

However, the hunk’s wife, Kym, had a much different opinion. “I would love to have more kids,” she shared. It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to meet Robert’s five children.