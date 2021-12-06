Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson are lucky in love! The couple met when they were partnered together on season 20 of Dancing With the Stars. Their obvious chemistry translated both inside and outside the ballroom. After getting married in July 2016, the couple have had nothing but blissful things to say about their relationship.

The Shark Tank star felt an instant connection when he began dancing with Kym in 2015. The pair earned sixth place on Dancing With the Stars and continued to see each other after their elimination. Robert made it clear that the connection between them was genuine from the start.

“I don’t do anything for publicity,” Robert told People in March 2015. “From the moment I met her, I love hanging out with her. We are having a great time.”

Robert was married once before to Diane Plese in 1990. The Croatian businessman and the optometrist welcomed three children together: Caprice, Skye and Brendan. They legally separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. That same year, Robert popped the question to Kym and the couple announced their engagement to the world.

“I didn’t even really see the full beauty of the ring because he could have given me anything, I was just so happy that he proposed to me,” the two-time Dancing With the Stars champion told Us Weekly in February 2016. “But then today, I haven’t been able to stop looking at it.”

Kym and Robert were married in a stunning Los Angeles ceremony in front of their closest friends and family in July 2016. Several Dancing With the Stars alumni including Donny Osmond, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass attended the nuptials. The Australian beauty looked beyond gorgeous in a Monique Lhuillier gown and was over the moon about saying, “I do.”

“I’m just so happy to be going through life with Robert,” Kym told People at the time. “He’s the most incredible person.”

In 2017, Robert and Kym announced that they were expecting twins after turning to IVF. They welcomed their son, Hudson, and daughter Haven in April 2018. In an adorable Instagram post, Kym shared that the couple were “so in love” with their new arrivals. Robert was equally as excited to be a father again.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec-it’s great out here!” the proud dad wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborns. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

Scroll to see Kym and Robert’s sweetest quotes about their marriage.