Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson are living on Cloud 9! The Hollywood couple actually lives in a massive home in Hidden Hills, but the estate is so luxurious, it’s hard to tell the two apart. Once you see photos inside, you’ll be wishing you had the Shark Tank star’s enviable bank account.

Robert and Kym have been residing in Los Angeles together for years since tying the knot in 2016. After selling their former Hollywood Hills home in 2019, the TV star and the Dancing with the Stars alum purchased their new abode for $15 million in July of that year, TMZ reported.

The lovebirds’ former five-bedroom, five-bathroom property is nothing compared to their current living space. Robert and Kym’s mansion boasts 13,000-square-feet and sits on 1.7 acres. The space has more than enough room for the pair and their two kids, twins Hudson and Haven.

Inside, you can find seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The beloved businessman’s abode also features a luxurious kitchen, fancy dining area, various living areas, an indoor theater room and much more.

You can’t forget about all the incredible amenities. Robert’s stunning abode is decked out with a tennis court, a mesmerizing pool area, an eight-car garage and a playground for their kiddos. That isn’t all, though. Robert and Kym even have the luxury of enjoying the outdoors as their property boasts trails for hiking and riding horses.

Since moving in, Robert and Kym have made the lavish living quarters their home. The You Don’t Have to Be a Shark author — who is also the dad of kids Caprice, Brendan and Skye with ex-wife Diane Plese — gave fans a glimpse inside while celebrating his birthday in September 2020.

“Another year, another reminder of how lucky I am to be surrounded by so much love,” he captioned a photo holding his twins in his arms while standing in his home office. “Thank you, everyone, for the birthday wishes.”

Robert revealed they also threw a big bash to ring in Hudson and Haven’s second birthday in April 2020. The famous pair held a drive-by parade to safely celebrate their kids’ special day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to our amazing neighbors for coming together to throw a parade,” Robert wrote next to a pic of the family of four posing in front of their humungous abode.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside their Hidden Hills home!