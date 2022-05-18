Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Are a Perfect Match! See Their Cutest Photos Over the Years

Hollywood hunk Richard Gere is happier than ever! The Pretty Woman actor married his wife, Alejandra Silva, in 2018. The couple welcomed two sons together and have stepped out on occasion with their adorable family over the years.

Before walking down the aisle with Alejandra in a stunning ceremony at his New York ranch, Richard was married and divorced twice before. In 1991, the Golden Globe winner married model Cindy Crawford in Las Vegas. Their marriage ended in 1995.

The Pennsylvania native married his second wife, actress Carey Lowell, in 2002, two years after they welcomed their only child together, son Homer Gere. Richard and the Law & Order alum were legally separated in 2013 and were officially divorced three years later.

In 2014, the Chicago star stayed at a hotel in Positano, Italy, owned by Alejandra’s family. He hit it off with the publicist and began dating her that year. The pair made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his drama Time Out of Mind in November 2015. Richard popped the question to the activist with a very romantic gesture before tying the knot in a 2018 civil ceremony.

“This was really a private moment, just for the two of us, but what I can tell you is that he asked me to marry him in the most romantic hotel I’ve been to, in Saint-Paul de Vence [in the South of France], on my birthday,” she recalled in a March 2019 interview with Hello! Magazine. “I get emotional just remembering it.”



Alejandra was previously married to geologist Govind Friedland. They welcomed one child during their marriage, son Albert, before their divorce was finalized in 2015. Despite her and Richard’s failed marriages in the past, the couple did not give up on building a beautiful love story together.

“Love stories with a complicated beginning, where you have to overcome difficulties together, can bring you closer … I’m sure I did [have some doubts] at some point,” she admitted to the outlet at the time. “In the beginning, he was more convinced than me. But from very early on, we felt that we were destined to be together.”

They decided to expand their family soon after they wed, welcoming their first son, Alexander, in 2019. Their youngest son was born in 2020. His name has not been revealed to the public.

Keep scrolling to see Richard and Alejandra’s cutest photos over the years.