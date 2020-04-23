Hollywood Heartthrob Richard Gere Has Been Married 3 Times! Meet the Woman He Fell So Hard For

What can we say? Richard Gere is one handsome guy. Not only has he dated some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood like Diana Ross and Padma Lakshmi, but he’s also been married three times. The actor was wed to model Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995, actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016 and is currently married to Alejandra Silva, who he tied the knot with in 2018.

During his marriage to Carey, Richard, 70, fathered one child, a 20-year-old son named Homer Gere. He didn’t have any more children until he met Alejandra, 37, and welcomed son Alexander Gere in 2019 and his third child with the Spanish publicist in April 2020.

Despite the pair’s 33-year age gap, Alejandra says she’s madly in love with her husband and that will never change. “So grateful to have you in my life, extraordinary and special human being. You have [shaken] my life, making me see what is really important. Undeniable! Love you with all my heart,” the brunette beauty once gushed via Instagram.

She also loves the fact that Richard is a “humanitarian.” When Alejandra told Hola! in 2015 that she once “slept on the street to understand the struggle of the homeless,” she revealed activism is a passion she shares with her hubby. “What I love most about him is his humanitarian side,” Alejandra said. “He’s a very empathetic person.” We don’t doubt that one bit!

Richard and his wife make a great couple and Alejandra takes after her partner’s can-do spirit. “I’m not scared of rolling up my sleeves and diving into work,” she explained. “If I do something, I put 100 percent effort in. If I can’t, I’d rather not do it.”

What excited Alejandra about the Pretty Woman star was that they got along great. “Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” she told Hola!. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

