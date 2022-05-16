Richard Gere Is All About Spending Time With His Family! See Rare Photos of His 3 Kids Over the Years

Pretty Woman actor Richard Gere is a doting dad outside of his busy Hollywood career. The Golden Globe winner welcomed his first child, son Homer, with his second ex-wife, Carey Lowell in 2000. He is also a dad to two little ones with his third wife, Alejandra Silva. Though he is rather private about his family life, the film icon has made a few rare public appearances with his kids over the years.

Two years after becoming a dad for the first time, Richard gushed about Homer’s vibrant personality and the bliss of parenthood.

“[Homer is] the joy of my life. Loves music, very fast runner, very smart. Very funny,” the MotherFatherSon alum told The Guardian in December 2002. “Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being.”

His divorce from Carey was finalized in 2016 but they continued to coparent their son. Richard and Alejandra got married in April 2018. Though they have a 33-year age difference between them, the pair could not be more in love.

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” the publicist told People in September 2018. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

Alejandra was already a mom to one son, Albert, from her first marriage to Govind Friedland, prior to marrying Richard. The activist has also maintained her eldest son’s privacy and kept him off of social media for most of his life. The Chicago star and his beautiful bride welcomed their first child together, son Alexander, in February 2019.

“I’m the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be?” the Pennsylvania native told Hola! Before becoming a dad for the second time. “I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who is fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who is a great cook — and who makes the best salads in the world!”

They decided to expand their family once more, welcoming a second son in April 2020. The name of their youngest child has not yet been made public. In their life outside of the spotlight, the pair spend quality time with their blended family. On a few occasions, Alejandra has posted photos of her two youngest children, but their faces have not been visible in any of the pictures.

