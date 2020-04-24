After starting his acting career in the early ’70s, Richard Gere is valued at $120 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. He’s starred in countless hit movies like Pretty Woman, Shall We Dance and The Jackal. Plus, in 2003, Richard, 70, won his first Golden Globe award for the 2002 film Chicago.

“I’m literally totally shocked. I don’t win anything,” he said in disbelief during his acceptance speech. “I honestly did not expect this.” Like his career, the actor never had a plan for how far he wanted to go in Hollywood. In May 2017, he told the Independent that he was used to just going with the flow.

“My career has never been thought out,” the dad of three said. “I never engineered a career. I just have always done whatever I wanted. You’re restricted by what you’re offered … but the incredible list of brilliant directors and actors and writers I’ve worked with, you know I’m kind of amazed myself that I’ve been able to ride this career this long with such good people.”

Despite everything he has accomplished, Richard, who’s a loving husband to wife Alejandra Silva, will never forget about the experience he had working with Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. Even though the Meals on Wheels spokesperson was already a notable actor before the movie came out, the rom-com made him a household name.

“It was a tiny movie,” He recalled to Kathie Lee Gifford on Today in April 2017. “It was a charming movie. Julia hadn’t done much at all at that point. There weren’t high expectations for this thing.” However, when Pretty Woman premiered it made over $463 million worldwide.

At that point, everyone knew the love story between Richard and Julia’s characters in the film. Now, years later, the duo are still working as celebrated actors. Richard just completed season 1 of his TV mini-series MotherFatherSon and he’s nowhere close to retiring.

“It feels bizarre because I don’t feel like my life is even halfway over yet,” he told the Independent in a December 2007 interview. “I think I still have the attitude that I haven’t decided what I’m going to do when I grow up.”