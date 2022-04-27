Romance on the red carpet! Richard Gere stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance with his wife, Alejandra Silva, at the City Harvest Red Supper Club fundraising gala in New York City on Tuesday, April 26. The pair shared several sweet moments together at the star-studded event.

The Pretty Woman actor wore a simple black suit while his wife shined in a navy blue gown. She completed her look with large gold earrings, a black sequined clutch and matching heels. Richard, 72, flashed his smile to the cameras and put his arm around Alejandra, 39, during the outing.

The couple previously attended the City Harvest Red Supper Club event together in 2019. Years later, it’s clear to see the pair are still extremely happy together. The Primal Fear star and the publicist first met in 2014 and hit it off right away. They got married in 2018 in New York City and happily announced that they were expecting a child together that year.

​​“I’m the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be?” Richard told Hello! after tying the knot. “I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook — and who makes the best salads in the world!”

Their son Alexander Gere was born in February 2019. Richard and Alejandra decided to expand their family once more, welcoming their second son together in April 2020. The name of their second child has been kept private and the pair have chosen to keep their kids out of the spotlight for the most part.

The Golden Globe winner is also a dad to son Homer Gere, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. The political activist is also a mom to son Albert Friedland, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland. The lovebirds are living a quiet life with their blended family and Alejandra could not help but gush about her leading man with Hola! in an April 2020 interview.

“He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I’ve ever met,” the beauty said. “What can I say? I’m so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked: ‘What would make you happy today?’ Not a day goes by that he doesn’t mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Richard and Alejandra’s rare outing.