So much support! After learning that her sister, Princess Beatrice, is engaged to be married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie took some time to share a lovely message for her older sibling.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, September 26, to gush about the incredible news. “Beabea — wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be,” the royal wrote next to three photos of Beatrice holding her love, 34, tight. Fans were loving the sweet gesture, as they took to the comments section to respond.

Princess Eugenie/Shutterstock

“Congratulations!!! Stunning photos. So excited for another royal wedding,” one person said. Another added, “They look so happy! Best wishes to Princess Beatrice and Edo.”

Moments earlier, the happy couple gushed about their engagement. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the duo wrote. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Eugenie knows all about walking down the aisle — she tied the knot with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in of October of 2018. She also turned heads when she wore a dress that showed off her Scoliosis surgery scar. However, it was important for her to put that on display. “I had always wanted a low back — part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo,” Eugenie explained during an audio guide at an exhibition at Windsor Castle featuring things from her wedding.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“For me, it’s a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with,” Eugenie continued, revealing that she received nothing but positive responses for being so vulnerable.

“We started getting a lot of letters from people who were happy that I had stood up and showed my scar, and people with scoliosis, letters from girls that are going through the same thing and I definitely was very touched by everyone’s support,” Eugenie said.

We are always all about another royal wedding, so of course we are excited to see Beatrice’s in the near future!