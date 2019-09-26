Congratulations, Princess Beatrice! On Thursday, September 26, the official Instagram account of the British royal family announced her engagement to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and they said the wedding will take place quite soon.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” the statement read. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Princess Eugenie/Shutterstock

Alongside the caption was a beautiful photo of Beatrice and her new fiancé embracing. The snapshot was taken by Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie. Back in October 2018, Beatrice attended Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The event was definitely memorable and we can’t wait to see what Eugenie’s older sister does for her wedding when it’s time to walk down the aisle.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” Prince William and Prince Harry‘s cousin and Edoardo said about their engagement. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Princess Eugenie/Shutterstock

Beatrice’s parents — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — are also elated about the news and, in the statement, they detailed how excited they were for their oldest child.

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride,” they said. “We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

In April 2019, Beatrice and Edoardo made their debut as a couple when they went on a special date night to restaurant 34 Mayfair in London. Now, just a couple of months later, they’re engaged and set to be married. According to People, Edoardo “is a friend of Beatrice’s family” and they have apparently known each other for years.

We wish this couple nothing but the best!