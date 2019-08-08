So sweet! Princess Beatrice turned 31 on Thursday, August 8, and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, not only sent her some birthday wishes, but revealed the cute nickname she has for her.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram recently to share numerous photos of she and Beatrice. “You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister,” the royal wrote alongside the snaps. “Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx,” she added, revealing the adorable nickname.

Some of the pics included one of the pair as toddlers, to one of them with the family dog. Fans were loving the sweet message, as they took to the comments section to react. “Beautiful sentiments and beautiful photos. Thank you for sharing,” one person said. Another added, “So cute. Looks like you had a very loving upbringing.” Eugenie wasn’t the only royal to wish Beatrice a Happy Birthday, her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also sent some sweet words.

“Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice xx,” the 59-year-old wrote on Instagram, while sharing numerous snaps of her eldest daughter, including one as a child being held by her mom and dad, Prince Andrew. This has always been a tight-knit family, especially when it comes to the bond between the sisters. In fact, Eugenie once revealed that her sibling helped her get through quite the tough time.

“As my big sister, you inspire me,” Eugenie told Beatrice while at the 2018 We Day UK Charity Concert. She turned to the crowd and continued, “I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other — no matter what. When I was 12, I was diagnosed with and treated for scoliosis, and I have lived with two 12-inch metal rods in my back. It could have impacted my life and stopped me from doing the things I love.”

“You encouraged me not to get disheartened. Not to give up. To live fearlessly,” Eugenie shared with her big sister. “Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing. To encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly, too.” What a team!

We hope Beatrice has the best birthday!