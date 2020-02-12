Prince Charles and Prince William Joke About Rare Joint Royal Outing: ‘There’s Too Many of Us!’

The Duke of Wales has quite the sense of humor! Prince Charles, 71, made the funniest joke when he ventured to Leicestershire on Tuesday, February 11, with son Prince William, daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Since they don’t normally go on royal outings together, William, 37, joked, “When there’s four of us it’s a nightmare.”

“There’s too many of us!” Charles replied with a laugh, not missing a beat. LOL!

Although he jokes that spending time with his family can be a little too much at times, Charles adores Kate, 38, and William. He recently proved it recently during a speech he gave at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Everything I’ve tried to do and urge over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind, because I did not want to be accused by them of doing nothing except prevaricate and deny the problem,” he said. “Now, of course, they are accusing us of exactly that. So put yourselves in their position, ladies and gentlemen, we simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now.”

As a proud dad to William and Prince Harry, 35, Charles has grown to be protective of his family. When his grandson Archie was born in May 2019, the duke said he “couldn’t be more delighted at the news.”

Hopefully, the next time Harry and Meghan Markle, 38, visit the U.K., they’ll let Prince Charles spend some quality time with Archie. After all, Queen Elizabeth already “misses” the little guy and wants him to come home.

“Elizabeth has asked Harry and Meghan to return to the U.K. for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey — it’ll be one of their last royal engagements,” a royal insider recently told Closer Weekly. “She’d love to see [Archie] again. And in spite of all the drama, she misses Harry too and doesn’t want him to feel alienated from the family.”

Family is everything to the royals. Maybe Prince Charles could use that in his act if he ever decides to become a stand-up comedian.

