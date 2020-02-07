What a day! Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will soon be tying the knot — and their ceremony is shaping up to be a beautiful one!

On Friday, February 7, Buckingham Palace announced some details for the happy couple’s wedding day. First off, the special day will take place on Friday, May 29, at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James’s Palace in London. According to the statement, Queen Elizabeth herself “has kindly given permission” to the pair to use that location — which happens to be where many royal duos have gotten married in the past.

Following the ceremony, a private reception will be held in the Buckingham Palace gardens, which will be hosted by the head monarch, 93. While many notable royals are expected to attend Beatrice and Edoardo’s event, there’s a good chance that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be making an appearance.

PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

“[Beatrice] invited Harry and Meghan but it’s unlikely they’ll show up,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Harry loves a good wedding, but Meghan would rather stay in Canada. After the recent drama surrounding ‘Mexit,’ she’s nervous about showing her face.”

“Bea is really excited about making it official,” the source continued. “[Her mom has] been helping her with the organizing and she also has a wedding planner. It won’t be a huge wedding, like Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] William’s or Meghan and Harry’s but she’s fine with that.”

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Beatrice and her man gushed about their engagement on September 26, 2019, after the royal family shared the news with the world. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” they both wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet photo. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

We truly can’t wait to see how Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding turns out. It sounds like it is going to be a day to remember!