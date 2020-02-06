Taking a backseat! Princess Beatrice may have a big-time wedding, but don’t look for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be there when it goes down.

“[Beatrice] invited Harry and Meghan but it’s unlikely they’ll show up,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Harry loves a good wedding, but Meghan would rather stay in Canada. After the recent drama surrounding ‘Mexit,’ she’s nervous about showing her face.” However, while the famous couple may not attend, the 31-year-old is still prepping for what is expected to be an incredible day.

“Bea is really excited about making it official,” the source continues. “[Her mom has] been helping her with the organizing and she also has a wedding planner. It won’t be a huge wedding, like Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] William’s or Meghan and Harry’s but she’s fine with that.”

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On September 26, 2019, the royal family revealed the exciting news that Beatrice and her love Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are to walk down the aisle together. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course,” the statement read. The soon-to-be blushing bride also gushed about the special day.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married,” the sweet pair said about their engagement via Instagram. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Younger sister Princess Eugenie also couldn’t help but sending her sibling nothing but love. “Beabea — wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be,” she proudly wrote. So sweet!

