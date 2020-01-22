All about family! During a recent speech, Prince Charles made it clear that his priority his the future of his children and his grandchildren.

“Everything I’ve tried to do and urge over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind, because I did not want to be accused by them of doing nothing except prevaricate and deny the problem,” the 71-year-old explained at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 22. “Now, of course, they are accusing us of exactly that. So put yourselves in their position, ladies and gentlemen, we simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now.”

Charles is obviously a family man, as he is a father to sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and a granddad to four little ones — Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4; Prince Louis, 1; and Archie, 8 months. However, when he isn’t focusing on all of his loved ones, Queen Elizabeth‘s son has another interest it seems.

“He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the [Birkhall] estate in Scotland,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, once admitted to Country Life during an interview. “To the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house!”

“They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round inside,” William added. “If I sit there quietly, they will do so around me. Sometimes, when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts — they are incredibly special creatures.” This isn’t the first time that William has revealed a tidbit about his father.

“He took us litter picking, when we were younger, on holiday,” William said during the documentary Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70. “We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and went out litter picking with him.”

All we know is that it seems like Charles’ focus these days is his family and doing all that he can to improve the environment!