Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and Husband Alec Get Kids All ‘Dressed Up’ for Cute Easter Photo

Family fun! Hilaria Baldwin made the most of her Easter in quarantine as she played dress-up with husband Alec Baldwin and their big brood of kids. The pregnant mom of four shared the sweet snapshot during their holiday celebration on Sunday, April 12.

“Happy Easter!! Spent [the] entire day in sweats, but I saw how amazing all of you looked in your fancy photos on Insta today and got inspired,” Hilaria, 36, gushed in the caption. “I found a box of suits and the kids got dressed up after [their] bath.”

“Alec and I quickly threw on these clothes,” the yoga guru continued, hilariously noting the Saturday Night Live star, 62, “wanted to wear a running jacket … he doesn’t run.” However, Hilaria adorably teased, “My dress isn’t closing in the back, so I guess I can’t give him a hard time.”

“Oh … and the photo?” the Living Clearly Method author went on, pointing out that their family festivities are “totally social distancing approved” as they’re seen holding hands on a balcony deck in their home. “Alec’s [Christmas] gift to me was useful after all. Lastly: notice Rafa is wearing clothes.”

In the family portrait, Hilaria can be seen holding hands with her youngest son, 22-month-old Romeo, while smiling down at daughter Carmen, 6, and Rafael, 4. The doting mama cradled her growing baby bump with her other hand while Alec held son Leonardo, 3, in his arms. So cute!

Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin

Fans of the Hollywood power couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — praised Hilaria for sharing a glimmer of hope and love amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Absolutely beautiful,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another added, “There are no words to describe how much I love this photo!” A third echoed, “Thank you for sharing the joy in your lives.”

Hilaria and Alec’s sweet Easter celebration comes days after she announced she was pregnant in an emotional Instagram post. The brunette beauty revealed she was expecting their fifth child after suffering two miscarriages since April 2019.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria captioned the heartwarming post on April 6. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

In October 2019, the Business Mindframe author explained why she ultimately decided to open up about miscarrying her babies. “Many people think being soft is being weak,” the actress bravely shared via Instagram, “but I’ve found true power in being vulnerable.”

We wish Hilaria all the best during her fifth pregnancy!