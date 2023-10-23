Mina Starsiak Hawk’s husband, Steve Hawk, is always rooting for her! The Good Bones star’s spouse shared a sweet Instagram post after her latest achievement.

“Nothing makes me more proud than watching my wife do a speaking engagement,” he captioned a series of photos of Mina on stage on October 21. “Her ability to speak so well and from the hip almost bothers me because I need to study notes 10 days in advance. I’m so proud of this homie.”

The appearance came just days after Mina and her castmates waved goodbye to Good Bones after the series finale aired on television on October 17. The realtor shared an emotional message about the end of the home improvement series after eight seasons on HGTV.

“While I’m sad that Good Bones is ending, and season 8 is our last, we had an amazing run that has forever changed my life, my family’s life and my business,” Mina wrote on Instagram on October 19.

During the season 8 finale, she oversaw renovations on brother Tad Starsiak’s new Indiana home that he shares with his fiancée, Anna Spiars. Her mom, Karen E. Laine, also took part in the home transformation, making Tad and Anna a special DIY project out of feathers to put on a shelf in their library.



It seemed like everyone was getting along during the show’s final hoorah, but behind the scenes, things were a little rocky for the Starsiak crew. Mina previously revealed that she was not in a “great place” with her mom and brother during an August 28 episode of her Mina AF podcast.

Courtesy of Steve Hawk/Instagram





Still, fans weren’t able to tell that there was tension between Mina, Karen and Tad during the finale. Instead, they pointed out how amazing it was to see Tad propose to Anna in their new house at the end of the episode.



“Just watched the last episode, and Tad, it’s been so much fun watching you (and everyone) grow in so many ways,” one fan wrote in a comment under Tad’s Instagram post on October 20. “I wish you and Anna the very best and lots of years of health, love and joy. All of you have become like family, and you will be missed.”



There’s no word on whether Tad will return to HGTV with a spinoff show of his own. Many are holding out hope that he will land his own series on the network with some of Good Bones’ other stars. It was confirmed that Mina will star in her own spinoff show with Steve in the future.



“How did I not realize that it was the series finale?!?” another fan wrote under Tad’s post. “I just thought you were going to branch out on your own and possibly get your own show! Such a bummer, but hope to see you all on our screens again sometime!”