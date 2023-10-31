There has been a ton of fallout following the conclusion of HGTV’s Good Bones. Mina Starsiak Hawk shared that the tension between the show’s cast definitely reached a boiling point behind the scenes of season 8.

In an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast posted on October 23. Mina revealed that there was only one costar who was not mad at her while filming Good Bones — designer MJ Coyle. The pair reunited to dish on what went down on the set of the series during its final season on the network.

“What’s so weird is you and I have definitely had our moments and definitely had our disagreements, and like you don’t agree with the decisions I make or like how I manage and all of these things, but it seems like there were certain people where we took a break just from existing in life but still text and shoot each other stuff, and if I think of a funny meme on Instagram, I send it to you,” Mina reflected. “That relationship has continued, whereas it seems like the other ones, the only thing holding it together was that it had to be together, which is kind of a bummer.”

She continued, “When all the chips fall, you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, who’s still around?’ and I think it’s always disappointing for people to see who actually is.”

The realtor clarified that MJ was “not the disappointment” and that “the other people are.” The revelations came after Mina admitted that she was not on “good terms” with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak. Their current family dynamic is rather “challenging.”

She concluded the candid segment by saying, “So while MJ was not mad at me, he’s probably the only one,” adding, “We’ll leave it at that.”

Courtesy of MJ Coyle/Instagram

After experiencing tense vibes on set, MJ revealed that he does not keep in touch with most of his Good Bones costars.

“I haven’t talked to Cory [Miller] in a long time,” he shared. “I haven’t talked to Tad. I’ve talked to your mom just like briefly when everything kind of ended, but no, I think everyone just kind of needs space and a little bit of time, and healing.”

Mina agreed that time was needed for all of the cast members to reset and go back to their normal lives after the show. “It’s like a breakup,” she concluded. “It’s like a divorce.”