Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart sported some iconic outfits on the sitcom from 1996 to 2003. Her fashion and television takeover continued after the series came to an end. In her free time, the actress enjoys spending time with her closest friends and family on the beach and snapping stunning swimsuit photos.

Melissa is a mom to three sons, Mason, Braydon and Tucker, whom she shares with her husband, Mark Wilkerson. The couple, who got married in 2003, decided to team up to create their King of Harts clothing line in 2015. The clothing collection was largely inspired by their children and is also an ode to Melissa’s days living in New York back when she filmed Clarissa Explains It All.

“We’re running a business which is so different from acting,” she told AM New York Metro in March 2015. “Figuring out the pieces of the puzzle is completely new to me. What I’ve realized is that this is what I’ve always wanted to do. Run a business. It’s fascinating to me.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum has long been a fan of wearing bold red carpet looks. “My style has always been whatever I felt like,” she said at the time.

In fact, a lot of pieces of clothing in Melissa’s closet came from the sets she has worked on. In a June 2021 interview with PopSugar, the television producer shared that she kept many of the outfits she wore while portraying Sabrina Spellman on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

“I have almost all of [the costumes] in a cedar closet actually,” she admitted. “I took some stuff when I moved recently and I dug through closets and memorabilia and the attic, and I have tons of stuff that’s going to go for auction soon. And I think the cheerleader uniform might be one of them because I don’t think I’ll ever fit in that thing again. I have the Alice in Wonderland [costume]. I have so much stuff.”

Melissa returned to the sitcom scene in 2010’s Melissa & Joey with Joey Lawrence. The series came to an end after four seasons in 2015. Since then, she has become a popular face on Lifetime, appearing in several Christmas movies. But by far, her favorite thing to do is make memories with her loved ones in the most beautiful vacation destinations.

