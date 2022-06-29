Like her This Is Us character, Rebecca Pearson, Mandy Moore never turns down a day at the pool! The “Candy” singer waved goodbye to the hit NBC show in May 2022 after the emotional series finale. However, she has more time to focus on spending some fun in the sun with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their son, August.

Shortly after the final episode of This Is Us aired, Mandy announced that she and Taylor were expecting their second child together.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start … and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” she captioned a picture of August wearing a “Big Brother” T-shirt in June 2022. “Baby Boy Goldsmith No. 2 coming this fall!”

The Entourage actress has a lot on her plate managing her music career and motherhood. Still, she is forever grateful for the memories she makes with her hubby and their little one.

“Not to sound cheesy, but all the clichés are true,” she said about motherhood in a November 2021 interview with Parents. “Life is Technicolor now. It just makes sense in a way that it didn’t before. I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world.”

The Tangled star still makes sure to find time for self-care and her beauty routine even on her busiest of days.

“I wake up and wash my face. If I’m going to the gym, I’ll put on a tiny bit of moisturizer and sunscreen because I don’t want to clog up my skin,” she told New Beauty in April 2018. “But if I’m going about my day or if I have a day off, then I use moisturizer, sunscreen, maybe a little bit of Wonderglow and some clear eyebrow gel.”

When it comes to her own personal style, Mandy’s wardrobe has gone through quite the evolution since she shot to fame as a teen. Her role on This Is Us transported her back in time, with outfits from the ‘70s and on. The Grey’s Anatomy alum got to wear a few retro swimsuits during the Pearson’s trips to the community pool.

“I’m a kid of the ’80s, so even if I wasn’t wearing some of those fashions, my mom was, and I recognized the world around me in that sense,” she said about her This is Us wardrobe in a November 2017 interview with Racked. “I love the ’70s — the makeup, the hair, the whole thing put together. It’s my favorite decade.”

