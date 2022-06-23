Oscar nominee Naomi Watts enjoys spending her days on the beach just a short walk away from her Montauk, Long Island, home. The 21 Grams actress loves sharing bikini photos while living it up in the beautiful beach town.

Naomi and her brother, photographer Ben Watts, both settled in the area to give their children the ability to hang out by the ocean whenever they want. The siblings were born in England and moved to Australia in the early ‘80s. Their big move came just before she made her acting debut in 1986’s For Love Alone. Growing up, spending time together at the beach led to some of Naomi and Ben’s fondest memories.

“It’s such a big part of who we are,” the King Kong actress told Los Angeles Confidential in August 2021. “Even though I’m not ever, ironically, someone to just lie out on the sand and bake my body in the sun, I do love the water. I love the smell. I love the feel of the sand on my feet. I love the beach culture. And I actually love it even more during the fall and winter months.”

Naomi went on to say that walking her dogs on the beach and taking strolls with her friends are two of her favorite activities. The blonde beauty also spends time at her beachfront pad with her two kids, Sasha and Kai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber.

The couple dated from 2005 to 2016 before calling it quits. While they are no longer romantically involved, they have been very open about their friendship and how they continue to coparent their kids. The Tony winner also has a home in New York so he can be close to his children while they grow up.

“There are good days and bad days, and Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” the Twin Peaks actress shared in a May 2017 interview with Vogue Australia.

It’s clear that her kids mean the world to her. In photos of her little ones shared on Instagram, it’s obvious that Sasha and Kai inherited their mom’s fabulous sense of style.

“I love fashion. I’ve always been into clothing; it’s something I notice,” she told Chatelaine in September 2016. “Overall, I want to feel comfortable, and I don’t like it when people say, ‘Oh, that’s not age-appropriate.’ Look at some of the greatest style icons around — Vivienne Westwood, for example. She wears exactly what she wants and totally owns it.”

