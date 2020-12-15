Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Make an ‘Effort’ for Their 2 Kids! Meet Sasha and Kai

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber became the proud parents of two kids together during their relationship, Sasha and Kai. The Hollywood couple is no longer an item, but the Mulholland Drive actress and the Ray Donovan star will always make an “effort” for their children.

“Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we’ve put a lot of energy and effort into making that so,” Naomi shared with the Sunday Times in December 2019. “It’s not always a cakewalk … but it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority.”

Because their amicable relationship “really matters” to Sasha and Kai, Naomi and Liev always put their differences aside for the sake of their family. “You can see how there are so many things that can make a kid feel anxious,” she explained. “Knowing that their parents can be in the same room and joyfully, it means a lot to them.”

The Impossible actress and the Hollywood hunk started their family after becoming a couple in 2005. Naomi gave birth to their eldest son, Sasha, in 2007, before welcoming their youngest, Kai, the following year.

Since calling it quits in 2016, the former duo has mastered the art of coparenting. “We’re doing things very differently,” Naomi told PorterEdit in August 2019. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

The X-Men Origins: Wolverine actor echoed his ex-lover’s sentiment while chatting with Hamptons Magazine in May 2019. Even though it didn’t work out as a couple, Naomi and Liev are taking pride in being the best mom and dad to their kiddos.

“We were a good balance that way — I was very forthcoming and she was good at hauling me in,” he dished. “And we still have that relationship, and I’m very grateful to her for it.”

Aside from publicly praising each other as parents, Liev and Naomi also reunite here and there to hang out as a family. In May 2020, the King Kong actress uploaded the cutest video of their clan as they danced together in a video on Mother’s Day.

“The greatest Mother’s Day gift?” Naomi wrote alongside the clip of her, Sasha, Kai and Liev busting a move. “A TikTok!”

