Melanie Griffith’s Heart Is Full When She’s With Her Kids! See the Actress’ Cutest Family Photos

It doesn’t take a lot to realize how much Melanie Griffith adores her three kids. Whether she’s gushing over her children, Alexander Bauer, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas, in interviews or sharing sweet family photos on social media, the Working Girl star’s love for her brood always shines through.

Melanie is known for her Golden Globe-winning Hollywood work, but nothing makes the doting mom feel more fulfilled than her successful family. “She is truly proud of her kids,” a friend of blonde beauty exclusively told Closer Weekly in December 2019.

Melanie shares an extremely “close” and “loving” bond with all three of her kiddos, the friend shared, but she’s not a “hovering” parent when it comes to being the mom of Alexander, Dakota and Stella. “She lets them live their own lives … make their own mistakes,” the pal noted.

The Lolita actress has made parenting her No. 1 priority since welcoming her first child, Alexander, in August 1985. At the time, Melanie was married to her second husband, Steven Bauer, but they split after eight years of marriage in 1989.

Following their divorce, Melanie reunited with her first spouse, Don Johnson, whom she was previously married to for less than one year in 1976. The Milk Money star and Knives Out actor married for the second time in 1989, and welcomed their daughter, Dakota, in October. However, Melanie and Don ultimately split in 1996.

That same year, she walked down the aisle with her third husband, Antonio Banderas, and they expanded the Body Double star’s family when they welcomed their daughter, Stella, in September 1996. Melanie and the Desperado star were together for nearly two decades before calling it quits in 2015.

These days, Melanie is juggling her Hollywood career while watching her own children follow in her famous footsteps. Considering she has said “I do” four times in the past, Melanie is uninterested in dating and would rather focus her time on her family.

“I’m not looking [for a boyfriend],” the Something Wild actress exclusively told Closer Weekly while talking about the status of her dating life in September 2019. “I think if one comes along, it’ll just be magic. But what am I going to do, go on Tinder?”

Fortunately, Melanie has her hands full with her three kids!

Keep scrolling to see the star’s cutest family photos with Alexander, Dakota and Stella through the years.