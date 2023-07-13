Melanie Griffith Steps Out in Chic Black Outfit After Covering Up Tattoo for Ex Antonio Banderas

Little black dress! Melanie Griffith stepped out in a chic outfit for dinner at a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12.

The Working Girl actress’ recent public appearance came just days after she decided to cover up her tattoo dedicated to ex-husband Antonio Banderas. Melanie, 65, chose to ink a new design on her arm to hide the tribute to her former beau.

Melanie and Antonio, 62, were married from 1996 to 2015. The former couple welcomed one child together during their marriage, daughter Stella Banderas. Melanie is also a mom to kids Alexander Bauer and Dakota Johnson from previous relationships.

Scroll below to see photos from Melanie’s recent outing.