With more than 70 acting credits to Mel Gibson’s name, many have wondered if any of his children followed in his Hollywood footsteps. The Academy Award winner became a dad for the first time in 1980 when he and his then-wife, Robyn Moore Gibson, welcomed daughter Hannah Gibson.

Who Is Mel Gibson’s Daughter Hannah Gibson?

Hannah arrived one year after Mel had his big Hollywood break with the release of Mad Max. She has eight siblings: Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo, Thomas, Lucia and Lars. Mel and Robyn were officially divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage.

Mel once offered up a rare snapshot of his life as a dad of several little ones.

“As a parent, everybody screws up,” the Lethal Weapon actor previously said during an interview with The Sunday Times about fatherhood. “There’s no such thing as a perfect parent, and it’s so easy to mess up. But hopefully, I’ve screwed up less than most.”

Growing up with a famous dad certainly influenced Hannah to take an interest in the entertainment industry. In 2000, she worked as a production assistant on The Patriot, the historical war film in which her father starred. That same year, the eldest Gibson child earned a credit as a makeup artist on the set of the film What Women Want, which also starred her dad.

According to her Instagram bio, Hannah is a hypnobirth educator and a hula hoop dancer. She regularly posts videos showing off her hula-hooping skills on the platform.

Courtesy of Hannah Gibson/Instagram

Is Hannah Gibson Married?

Hannah has been married to her husband, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, since 2006. Mel walked his daughter down the aisle at the ceremony, which took place in Agoura Hills, California. While they have kept their relationship out of the spotlight over the years, the musician posted a rare photo with his wife on Facebook in September 2016.

“I usually keep my private life private, but I have to mention that 10 years ago today, I married the love of my life, Hannah,” Kenny captioned a photo of Hannah kissing him on the head. “We are celebrating 10 wonderful years of marriage and looking forward to decades more.”

Hannah has also shared some rare glimpses of her marriage on her Instagram account on a few occasions. The pair share six children together and love spending time doing fun activities at home.

“I love my crew,” Hannah gushed over her family on Instagram in November 2021. “They make me laugh so hard. I especially love when I can be present and appreciate whatever is.”