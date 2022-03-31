‘Star Wars’ Actor Ewan McGregor Has a Lot of Love for His 5 Kids! Rare Photos of His Family

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor became a television and film star in the early ‘90s after discovering a passion for theater as a teen. On top of being a part of one of the most successful Disney franchises of all time, the Scottish star is a father to five kids.

Ewan married production designer Eve Mavrakis in 1995. The couple became parents for the first time when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Clara, in 1996. Their second daughter, Esther, was born in 2001. The pair later adopted daughter Jamyan in 2006, whom Ewan met while he was traveling through Mongolia while filming the series Long Way Round.

The Moulin Rouge! actor and the French beauty adopted another child together, daughter Anouk, who was born in March 2011. The pair called it quits on their marriage in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2020. Ewan began dating Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 2017. In June 2021, Clara shared a post on Instagram revealing that her father and Mary welcomed a son named Laurie.

“Welcome to the world little brother,” the actress captioned a photo cradling the newest addition to the family. “Congratulations to my dad & Mary — this is the greatest gift.”

Esther also posted a photo after meeting her little brother for the first time. Both of Ewan’s older daughters are very close, traveling across Europe together and appearing in modeling campaigns with one another. Clara has even decided to follow in her father’s footsteps, showing off her acting chops in films like The Birthday Cake and Cicada. As a father of five, Ewan has made it his mission to spend time with all of his kids, even as they grow up and find their own paths.

“I’ve tried to make sure that my daughters felt that they were each very special to me and that I’d always make time for them, I think that’s one of the most important things to do as a dad,” he told Dad.info in 2015. “You need to pay attention … You need to turn off your BlackBerry and lose yourself in their world. Even if you do it for a short time, it will mean a lot to you and to them.”

