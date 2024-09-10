John Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, is always making her famous dad proud! The star on the rise has followed in the Grease actor and late wife Kelly Preston’s footsteps by pursuing some of her passions.

Who Is Ella Bleu Travolta?

Ella, who was born in 2000, is the second child of John and Kelly. The couple welcomed their eldest child, Jett Travolta, in 1992. He died in January 2009.

The Pulp Fiction actor and the Jerry Maguire actress expanded their family again in 2010, making Ella a big sister to little brother Benjamin.

In July 2020, John announced in an Instagram post that Kelly had died at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he wrote. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Ella also posted a tribute to her mother on her Instagram account after her death.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what,” she wrote. “Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

Ella Travolta Is a Singer and Performer

Ella got bit by the acting bug at a young age, appearing in the movie Old Dogs in 2009. In 2019, she acted in The Poison Rose. In February 2021, she joined her dad in a Super Bowl commercial for Scotts & Miracle-Gro.

“It was magical, there’s no one else in the world I’d rather dance with than my daughter, Ella,” John told Esquire Mexico of working with his daughter in April 2021. “It worked on so many levels! First, as a unique moment of entertainment that people loved seeing. Secondly, it allowed me to introduce my daughter to the world on a huge stage, showing off her talent and beauty.”

She has a great relationship with her dad and Ben, as they often go on vacations and document their experiences on social media.

In addition to acting, Ella is also a talented singer. In August 2024, Ella opened up about her song “Little Bird” off of her EP Colors of Love.

“I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone,” John and Kelly’s daughter told People. “There’s definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that.”

She also talked about the accompanying music video and how it was an ode to her mom.

“[‘Little Bird’ is] about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person,” she told the outlet. “It’s sort of the viewpoint of a mama bird talking to a baby bird and just not letting any other interference get in between it, because your true instincts were there all along.”

“It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom’s passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general,” Ella added. “So that’s sort of where I was on this, and that then completed the EP and it felt really good.”

John shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, along with a sweet caption.

“This is a very special day Ella is releasing her new single called ‘Little bird.’ This song and video is an homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly,” he wrote. “It is one of the songs on her upcoming album that I helped produce – please enjoy”