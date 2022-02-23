It’s no secret that Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The American Idol judge and the longtime actor got engaged in 2019 — and have been going strong ever since! In fact, in August 2020, the pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy. While Katy became a first-time parent, Orlando shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. To learn more about their blended family, keep reading.

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce their pregnancy?

In true pop star fashion, the “Unconditionally” singer announced her pregnancy in the March 2020 music video for her single “Never Worn White.”

The following day, Katy took to social media to joke about the joyous news. “OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted.

Come April of that year, the 13-time Grammy Award nominee shared a photo of Orlando’s face covered in pink icing, revealing they were expecting a baby girl.

During a May interview with Radio.com, Katy admitted she was “spiraling a little bit” over the pregnancy. However, Orlando was nothing but supportive! “He’s all about spoiling her and trying to get her to relax, to be in the moment and enjoy this special time in their lives,” a source dished to Life & Style at the time.

Daisy Dove Bloom was born on August 26, 2020.

When was Orlando Bloom’s son, Flynn, born?

Prior to his relationship with Katy, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013.

In 2011, Miranda and Orlando welcomed their son, Flynn, on January 6. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum has since moved on with husband and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, with whom she shares kids Hart and Myles.

As for Miranda and Katy’s dynamic, they have a tight bond. “In our modern family, she’s probably the most health-conscious of everyone. One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son comes home with them in his backpack,” the “Fireworks” artist gushed during an April 2021 Instagram Live.