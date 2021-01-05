Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ended their engagement after seven years, but the Hollywood stars aren’t letting their split get in the way of their family. The Don’t Worry Darling director and the Ted Lasso star are coparenting their two kids, Otis and Daisy, as seamlessly as possible.

Olivia and Jason first met in May 2011 while they both attended a Saturday Night Live wrap party to celebrate the comedy show’s season 36 finale. By November of that year, the Booksmart actress and the Horrible Bosses star became an official pair.

The lovebirds kept their romance on the down-low, but after two years of dating, it was announced that Jason got down on one knee and asked for Olivia’s hand in marriage in January 2013, Us Weekly reported.

While fans patiently waited to watch the Tron: Legacy star and the We’re The Millers actor tie the knot, the couple revealed they were putting their plans on hold when they welcomed their first child, Otis, in 2014. Olivia and Jason then welcomed their daughter, Daisy, two years later in 2016.

During an interview with Porter in 2016, the SAG Award nominee opened up about their decision to pause their wedding. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already,'” she explained.

Olivia and Jason continued their engagement after becoming parents, but the longtime couple ultimately split in November 2020. At the time, People reported the exes actually called it quits “at the beginning” of the year. Despite the breakup, Olivia and Jason have remained “amicable” for their kids.

“They’ve transitioned into a great coparenting routine,” an insider told the outlet. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

In fact, Olivia and Jason still “see each other all the time,” another source told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers.”

What an amazing family!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about their two kids, Otis and Daisy.