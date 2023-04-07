Nothing is better than family time! Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson were thrilled to welcome their first child together, son Rome, on January 10, 2023. The Dancing With the Stars pros began sharing photos of their precious bundle of joy on social media shortly after becoming parents.

Val and Jenna first met in 2014 when she joined DWTS as a troupe member and he was a pro dancer on the show. It didn’t take long for sparks to fly between the pair, who were spotted cozying up together during rehearsals and public outings. They broke things off in late 2016 but later rekindled their romance by taking a romantic trip together to Europe in June 2017.

The next chapter of their fairytale love story began in June 2018 when Val popped the question to Jenna during a trip to Venice, Italy. The So You Think You Can Dance alum shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting pictures from the epic proposal. Val knew all along that he wanted to propose in the romantic city.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with,” he told People shortly after the proposal. “Fifteen years later, I kept my word. It was perfect.”

Their April 2019 wedding at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was equally as dreamy. The happy news kept on coming for the couple who announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2022.

“Our biggest dream come true yet,” Jenna captioned photos from her maternity shoot on Instagram. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

Six months later, their sweet baby boy, Rome, was born. “Our world is forever changed,” the new mom wrote alongside a picture holding her little one’s hand. A few days later, the Mirrorball champion reflected on giving birth for the first time.

“I’ve always appreciated my body and what it’s been able to help me do and create within my craft … but nothing can prepare you for what a miraculous vessel it is and what it goes through during labor,” she penned with a series of photos from her delivery. “About 30 hours of it and we finally got to meet our sweet bubba. Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Jenna and Val’s son.