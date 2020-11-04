Mel Gibson Has A Big Family! See the ‘Braveheart’ Star’s Rare Photos With His Kids Over the Years

We’ve watched Mel Gibson star in hit Hollywood films on the big screen for decades, but photos of the Braveheart actor and his nine kids are rare to come by. That’s because Mel has always been a little private when it comes to his children.

The Passion of the Christ star experienced fatherhood for the first time in 1980 during his marriage with his ex-wife, Robyn Moore Gibson. The former couple, who tied the knot that same year, welcomed their eldest daughter, Hannah.

Throughout their 26-year relationship, Mel and the Australia native became the proud parents of their six other children: twins Christian and Edward, as well as sons William, Louis, Milo and Thomas. Mel and Robyn raised their kids together for over two decades, but Robyn filed for divorce in 2009 and it was finalized two years later.

At the time, the Academy Award winner started dating Oksana Grigorieva and they expanded the actor’s family with the birth of their daughter, Lucia, later that year. However, in 2010, the Lethal Weapon actor and the Russian pianist ended their relationship.

Fortunately, Mel went on to meet his current partner, screenwriter Rosalind Ross. The lovebirds surprised the world when they welcomed the hunk’s ninth child, Lars, in 2017.

As a Hollywood icon, Mel is always gearing up for a new project or movie. But in the early 2000s, he took some time away from the spotlight to focus on his personal life and his family.

“I worked on myself and I feel great,” he told the Mirror in 2016. “I dabbled in acting here and there, so it wasn’t all bad. [But I] got a chance to perfect my fly-fishing technique, be a pretty hands-on dad and work on myself. You have got to try to progress.”

Because Mel takes fatherhood so seriously, he wants to make sure he has all the tools to raise his kids in the best way possible. “As a parent, everybody screws up,” the Ransom actor previously told The Sunday Times. “There’s no such thing as a perfect parent and it’s so easy to mess up. But hopefully, I’ve screwed up less than most.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Mel’s rare family photos over the years!