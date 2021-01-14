Mel Gibson’s Girlfriend Has His Heart! Here’s Everything to Know About Rosalind Ross

Mel Gibson has continued to maintain his celebrity status for the last few decades, all while experiencing love with multiple women, parenthood and other personal milestones. Nowadays, the Braveheart star is in love with his longtime girlfriend, Rosalind Ross.

Mel and Rosalind have been dating since 2014. According to reports, the lovebirds met when Rosalind — who majored in literature at Emerson College and became a screenwriter — was signed to cowrite a script for the star’s production company.

The Passion of the Christ actor and the brunette beauty had an instant connection, but Mel was forced to defend their relationship considering Rosalind is 35 years his junior. Even though the two have a major age gap, the Hollywood hunk didn’t let that get in the way because Rosalind “is a really special person.”

“Regarding age and relationships, it’s just a number,” Mel told the U.K.’s The Mirror in November 2016. “She is an adult, and we dig each other. It might cause a problem [if someone] has a trepidation about these things, but it’s working out great.”

The Lethal Weapon star and the Black Sam writer have been going strong ever since, proving age has nothing to do with true love. While the two have yet to tie the knot, they cemented their status as a couple when they welcomed their first child together, son Lars, in 2017.

Prior to his romance with Rosalind, Mel dated Oksana Grigorieva from 2009 to 2010. During their turbulent romance, they welcomed the actor’s youngest daughter, Lucia Gibson.

The Academy Award winner was also previously linked to his first and only wife, Robyn Moore Gibson. The former couple, who started dating in the early 1970s, married in 1980. During their union, they became the parents of Mel’s eldest kids: Hannah Gibson, Edward Gibson, Christian Gibson, William Gibson, Louis Gibson, Milo Gibson and Thomas Gibson.

However, Mel and the former dental nurse called it quits after nearly 30 years of marriage when Robyn filed for divorce in April 2009. Their divorce was finalized more than two years later in December 2011.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Mel’s longtime girlfriend, Rosalind!