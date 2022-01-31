Actor James Earl Jones has led an illustrious career, earning top-billing in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster films and television shows. The Star Wars legend fell in love with his late wife, Cecilia Hart, while filming the 1979 television series Paris. The pair welcome one son together, Flynn Earl Jones, in 1982.

James and Hart, who died from ovarian cancer in 2016, were happily married for 34 years. The Tony winner is known for his instantly recognizable voice and iconic roles in Field of Dreams and Coming to America. Though his father is one of the most decorated actors in the entertainment industry, Flynn has stayed out of the spotlight for most of his life. He did attend the premiere of The Lion King, the Disney classic in which his father voiced Mufasa, alongside his parents in 1994.

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Flynn has taken after his father in one major way: He also has a unique voice that he has lent to audiobooks. In 2019, he recorded an audiobook called Heartthrob. The romance novel became available on all platforms in March of that year and was sold on Amazon. In addition, he also voiced several other books in a bunch of other genres including Revenge, New World and Lions in the Sky, which are available on Audible.

James has built a tremendous career for himself as a voiceover artist in addition to being an actor, and it seems like his son is doing the same. The Broadway legend had to overcome several hardships, including a stutter, to get to where he is today, something that has inspired his family and his fans.

“I didn’t talk in the whole of grade school [because of my stutter]. And when I got to high school, I had a great English teacher who believed in language,” the Emmy winner told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2009. “And he looked at a poem I wrote and said, ‘It’s too good for you to have written, so to prove you wrote it, please stand up in front of the class and recite it from memory.’ And I did it without stuttering. So, he used that as a program to get me to talk.”

Flynn lives a pretty private life and does not have any known social media accounts. A few years before his mother’s death, he attended the premiere of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at the Novello Theatre with his parents. His father portrayed the role of Big Daddy in the 2009 play. In 2012, Flynn was all smiles posing with his mom and dad at the Marion Anderson Award Gala at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts where James received the Marian Anderson Award. The budding voiceover artist has never shied away from supporting his dad on the red carpet during some of his biggest career milestones.