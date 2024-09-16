Eric Roberts is just one member of the Roberts family that made a name for themselves in Hollywood. The Runaway Train actor is a father to daughter Emma Roberts.

Inside Eric Roberts’ Famous Family

Eric, who is competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, is the older brother of Julia Roberts. His acting career began in the early ‘70s and he has earned more than 700 acting credits ever since. The Another World alum welcomed Emma with ex Kelly Cunningham on February 10, 1991.

Emma has built quite an impressive acting resume of her own over the years, including breakout roles in American Horror Story, We’re the Millers and Scream Queens. She currently serves as an executive producer of the Hulu hit Tell Me Lies.

Eric revealed that he enjoys watching his daughter’s projects.

“It’s so much fun! It’s so much fun for me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022. “And she’s never had any training, so she’s been on the job training her whole career, and it’s been lovely for me to watch her become and actor, and he has. I love her work.”

When asked if he would like to share the screen with his daughter some day, he said, “Are you kidding, I would love that. I’d also love my sister to play my sister.”

The Righteous Gemstones actor admitted that he was “not supposed” to talk about Emma and Julia, however, he’s simply so proud of his family.

“I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her,” Eric said during an appearance on the “Still Here Hollywood” podcast. “She don’t want to talk about it.”

He said that Emma was the one who “told me not to talk about her, but I stumbled and do. I’m not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do.”

“I’m in love with my daughter’s work these days,” he added. “I can’t believe how great she’s become. … I’m so proud of her I can’t see straight.”

“Since her performance in Maybe I Do until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, ‘Oh my God, here she goes again,’” the Heroes actor said. “And I’m just so happy to be her dad because she’s kicking ass. And I’m so proud.”

Eric Roberts Has 2 Stepchildren

In 1992, Eric married Eliza Roberts after meeting for the first time while on a flight. He became a stepfather to her two children, Morgan and Keaton Simons, from a previous relationship. Morgan is a baker and owns the business Pi BakeShop, while Keaton is a guitarist and musical director for Brett Young.

Eliza opened up about her “instantaneous” bond with Emma during an appearance on the Roger the Wild Child Show, revealing that she “immediately loved her.”

“It’s a treasure,” Eliza told Us Weekly of her relationship with her stepdaughter in May 2020. “It’s been a delight. Of course, she’s just amazing. An amazing woman.”

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Eric Roberts Is a Grandfather

Eric is a grandfather to Emma’s son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund. He also has three other grandchildren from his stepkids.

“Two of them live across the street, and I become whatever they want me to be … Sometimes it’s a cat, sometimes it’s a dog. Whatever I have to be, I am,” he told Page Six in February 2024.

He told the outlet that being a grandpa is the “best job on the planet,” adding, “I love being a grandfather.”