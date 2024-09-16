Witney Carson's Cutest Photos With Her Kids: DWTS Pro's Family Pics

Witney Carson’s two sons, Kevin Leo McAllister and Jet Carson McAllister, are both spitting images of her! The Dancing With the Stars pro shares the two little ones with her husband, Carson McAllister, whom she wed in 2016.

“Being a mom is a full-time job. It’s waking up, making breakfast, making lunch for your kids, going off to school, picking them up from school,” she told People in September 2023. “Being there for Leo is really important to us, just experiencing everything that he is experiencing no matter what it is, even if he got an owie and he fell, I want to be there for that. And Jet, obviously when he’s crying, I want to be the one that picks him up and soothes him and rocks him back to sleep.”

Witney’s family photo album is so precious!