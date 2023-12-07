Who Is Mel Gibson's Ex-Wife Robyn Moore Gibson? Divorce Details

In the early years of Mel Gibson’s acting career, he met his now-ex-wife, Robyn Moore Gibson. The pair began a relationship as he searched for his big break in Hollywood. Years later, their marriage came crumbling down, leading to their divorce.

Who Is Mel Gibson’s Ex-Wife Robyn Moore?

Mel met Robyn after he finished filming Mad Max in the late ‘70s, the dystopian action film in which he starred as “Mad” Max Rockatansky. She was working as a dental nurse at the time. Three years after they first met, the pair got married.

Mad Max was released in 1979, earning the film director widespread attention, resulting in two sequels and more lead roles in action films. As his celebrity status grew, he also took on fatherhood. Mel and Robyn welcomed their eldest child together, Hannah, in 1980.

In 1982, the Gibson family expanded once more with the arrival of Mel and Robyn’s twins, Christian and Edward. Three years later, their son William was born. In 1988, they welcomed their fifth child together, son Louis, followed by their son Milo in 1990. The former couple’s youngest child, son Thomas, arrived in 1999.

When Did Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore Divorce?

In 2006, Mel and Robyn separated. Three years later, she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Throughout our marriage and separation, we have always strived to maintain the privacy and integrity of our family and will continue to do so,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage

Their divorce was finalized in late 2011, two years after Robyn initially filed.

“When all’s said and done, I did a pretty good hatchet job on my marriage,” Mel said, per The Daily Mail. “I’m to blame, if you’re inclined to judge.”

Who Is Mel Gibson Dating Now?

After his split from Robyn, Mel began dating singer Oksana Grigorieva. During their tumultuous relationship, they welcomed daughter Lucia in 2009. They broke up the following year.

In 2014, the Braveheart actor went public with his relationship with Rosalind Ross, who is 34 years his junior. They first met when she was working on a script for his production company, Icon Productions.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September 2016. Their son, Lars, was born in January 2017.

Despite keeping their relationship pretty low-key over the years, the pair are still together. The Academy Award winner even dished out some advice ahead of Rosalind’s directorial debut with the film Father Stu.

“He has been my mentor and a huge inspiration of mine. Braveheart is still my favorite movie of all time!” the filmmaker told The A.V. Club in April 2022 of Mel’s influence on her career. “Undoubtedly, he’s been a huge influence. But I really want to create my own identity as a filmmaker, and I think I have a very distinctive, different identity from now [on after Father Stu]. And [Quentin] Tarantino is one of my favorites.”