Carson Daly brought his eldest son, Jackson Daly, along to the 2024 VMAs! The father-son duo looked nearly identical as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

The Today host wore a black suit jacket and black pants with black sneakers, opting for a casual spin on a red carpet look. Jackson, 15, sported edgy bleached hair with a navy jacket, a black T-shirt and gray pants. He truly looked like his father’s mini-me as they flashed similar smiles to the photographers.

Carson shares Jackson with wife Siri Daly, along with his three younger kids, Etta, London and Goldie. Later on in the night, Carson and Jackson were seen giving a standing ovation after Sabrina Carpenter‘s performance of a mashup of her most recent hits. Carson smiled while clapping his hands in the crowd after the pop star’s colorful performance, in which she danced on stage with men dressed in spacesuits and alien costumes. Jackson stood next to his dad, equally as wowed by the performance.

This isn’t Jackson’s first time on TV. Fans of Today have seen Jackson make appearances on the morning talk show over the years. And Carson has shared so many of his eldest child’s milestones with the public, too!

“My teenager is 15. He’s starting to drive, so that’s been kind of crazy,” Carson told People in April. “I have a pickup truck, so he drives my truck. It’s going great. He’s a really good driver.”

“We’re just [doing] little stuff right now,” the doting dad of four said. “He’s got some time. Because in New York you don’t get your license [until] you’re 17, which is crazy to me. But 17.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Jackson is already following in his father’s footsteps, with interviews with superstars like LL Cool J under his belt on NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition. “Once I started talking to him, he’s the nicest guy,” he said of the rapper. “And he just loves hip-hop, so I’m excited to listen to the new album.”

In June, Carson sat down with his fellow Today costars to celebrate Father’s Day and reflect on fatherhood. He praised costar Al Roker for his incredible parenting of his three kids, Courtney, Leila and Nick, and his granddaughter, Sky. “You are invincible, by the way,” Carson told Al. “It turned out you were right initially.”

Jackson also sat down with Tiger Woods for an interview in May.

“I’m the same age as your son, Charlie, and I golf with my dad a lot. I’m sure you golf with Charlie a lot,” he told Tiger, to which he replied, “I think that it’s just [that] we have just a great time doing it.”

“I do it for a living. The fact that he likes doing it now — he’s able to speak golf, and talk about clubs and shafts and lie angles and shot selections, and core strategy,” Tiger added.