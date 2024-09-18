Julie Bowen made Modern Family fans’ hearts fill with joy when she posted a rare photo with two of her kids on Instagram.

Julie, 54, captioned the recent post, “I actually got to work WITH my kids today (as opposed to FOR them.) Don’t worry. I’m still forbidden to post anything other than the tops of their heads…”

The Emmy winner shares son Oliver and twins John and Gustave with her ex-husband, Scott Phillips. The pair divorced in 2018 after 14 years of marriage. In the photo, Julie sat between two of her kids on a couch in what looked to be her trailer on a set. The boys munched on some food as their mom had an excited expression on her face. She held a piece of paper in her hand, with many wondering if it was a script.

“Are these are the twins she was pregnant with in season 1?” one person asked, referring to the fact that Julie was pregnant with her twins in the pilot for season 1 of Modern Family.

Julie starred on the hit show as Claire Dunphy for 11 seasons, and was sad to see it end in April 2020. But she has continued to snag acting roles since then, including the TV series Hysteria! and the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.

“Are they going to be in Happy Gilmore 2?” one person asked Julie in a comment underneath the Instagram post.

Courtesy of Julie Bowen/Instagram

Julie will be reprising her role of Virginia Venit in the sequel of 1996’s Happy Gilmore with Adam Sandler. During an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on September 12, the Boston Legal alum confirmed that their characters are still together in the sequel, which has already begun filming.

“Oh, you just told us a spoiler alert!” Jenna Bush Hager said after Julie revealed the news.

“Is that bad? No. That … You can put that … I think I’m allowed to say that!” Julie replied.

She also shared that her sons are excited to see Happy Gilmore 2, though they don’t usually like watching her projects.

“They’re excited for Happy Gilmore,” the mom of three said. “They love Adam Sandler. They never saw Happy Gilmore 1 but they’re gonna watch Happy Gilmore 2. I don’t understand it.”

Julie was also asked about whether or not her boys ever open up to her about girls. She explained that they currently don’t confide in her about girls at all.

“I have a lot of purposefully scattered about the house books that are informational about sex, drugs, what to avoid, how to not get people pregnant, not get diseases,” the Ed alum shared.

During the appearance, Julie also revealed that she mainly keeps in contact with her kids through Snapchat when she is working.

Two weeks ahead of the interview, Julie posted some memories captured over the summer with her kids.

“The kids go back to school today, and I am FORBIDDEN to post any “first day of…” pictures,” Julie captioned the August 29 post on her account. “Instead, I thought I’d give a quick peek of summer as captured by my oldest son.”