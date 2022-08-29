Martha Stewart Loves Soaking Up the Sun! See Her Rare Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

She can do it all! Martha Stewart is constantly proving that she is full of talent. The businesswoman has authored several successful books, hosted television shows and shown that her fashion is nothing short of fabulous. Her rare swimsuit photos will inspire you to take a trip to the beach!

Martha broke the internet in July 2020 when she posted a seductive selfie in the pool of her East Hampton home. The television personality shared in her Instagram caption that she has a love for swimming and spending time out in the sun.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on an 89-degree day! When I built the pool 30 years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish — no paint — and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line,” she wrote. “I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, it is a fun place to swim!!!”

Martha looked stunning in the poolside photo in which she donned a simple swimsuit and sunglasses perched on top of her head. Her comments section was full of love from fans who enjoyed seeing a new side of her.

The HGTV star has changed up her style a few times over the years. In August 2022, she shared a throwback photo of a Spy magazine cover she posed nude for back in 1996. Martha stripped down for the steamy photo shoot in which she emulated Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. She sat in front of a clamshell with her knees pulled close to her chest.

The celebrity chef has been living her best life over the past few decades, always sharing glimpses of her personal life and home on social media. Martha shared her morning routine that helps her maintain her zest for life and keeps her feeling energetic.

“To feel my best no matter how busy I am, I exercise each morning. Before the pandemic, I worked with a yoga teacher and a trainer, but now I do it alone — and I admit it’s been difficult,” she shared in a January 2021 blog on her website. “Getting up early to start the day in an empty gym is never fun. (I’m lucky to have one at home, equipped with weights and the latest machines.) But after a glass of green juice and a cappuccino, I find it’s where I can get my mind in the right place for the day ahead.”

Keep scrolling to see Martha’s rare swimsuit photos.