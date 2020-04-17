Proud dad Mario Lopez shared a sweet photo of baby Sonny staring into his eyes. However, wife Courtney Mazza revealed she was completely distracted by her hubby’s shirtless physique as she left a flirty message in the comments section of his post.

“DILF … oh wait, I DO! 😍,” the 37-year-old beauty hilariously wrote on Mario’s page. The Saved by the Bell alum posted the pic of the father-son duo with the caption “breakfast with Sonny” on Friday, April 17. Mario showed off his rock-hard abs and big biceps while holding his little bundle of joy in his lap.

Instagram/MarioLopez

The actress’ epic comment garnered a ton of attention as Mario’s followers created a huge chain of replies. “You’re a lucky woman!!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Brag away girlfriend 😂👏🏼.” A third added, “Hahaha girl, your comments never fail us!”

After three kids and being together since 2012, you think it’d be difficult to keep the romance alive. However, the Access Hollywood host previously revealed how he and Courtney stay on top of their marriage while raising Sonny and elder kids Gia, 9, and Dominic, 6.

“I always spoil her. I don’t have to wait for a holiday. Just taking care of her, with little surprises and all that stuff,” the hunk exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at an event in July 2019. “We went to go see a concert the other day for some live music — that was fun. First time getting out of the house for a couple months.”

Considering how crucial it is for couples to get some alone time, Mario even dished some of his favorite go-to date ideas.

“Whether it’s just a little dinner and a movie, or we do quick little getaways or wine days somewhere because it’s so close, Santa Barbara or do [Las] Vegas trips for just a night or two,” he shared at the time. “We don’t want to be gone that long but it’s important.”

Now that he’s cooped up in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mario is soaking up all the time at home with his wife and three kids. “I feel good. I like all the chaos,” the doting dad gushed to Closer following the birth of his third kiddo. “[Gia and Dominic] are obsessed with [Santino] and I make sure I do stuff with them as well.”

We hope Mario and his family are staying safe!