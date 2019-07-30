They may be the parents of three kids, but Mario Lopez and his stunning wife, Courtney Laine Mazza, always make sure to keep the romance alive and kickin’! The Access Hollywood host exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly about making his marriage a top priority while recently teaming up with Office Depot for back to school shopping with his two kids.

“I always spoil her. I don’t have to wait for a holiday. Just taking care of her, with little surprises and all that stuff,” the 45-year-old hunk revealed to Closer. “We went to go see a concert the other day for some live music — that was fun. First time getting out of the house for a couple months.”

Finding time may be a little harder these days, especially considering the couple became a family of five after welcoming son Santino Lopez on July 8. But despite having their hands full with their newborn son and his older siblings, Gia Lopez, 8, and Dominic Lopez, 5, Mario said “of course” he and his wife still make time for date night. “That’s important,” he explained.

The Saved By the Bell alum even dished some of his go-to date ideas for his wife of seven years. “Whether it’s just a little dinner and a movie, or we do quick little getaways or wine days somewhere because it’s so close here, Santa Barbara or do [Las] Vegas trips for just a night or two,” he said. “We don’t want to be gone that long but it’s important.”

Mario’s sweet marriage confession comes just weeks after the family expanded their brood by one. Since welcoming baby Santino, the Dancing with the Stars contestant has been adjusting to his new life as a dad of three.

“I feel good you know. I like all the chaos,” the handsome heartthrob gushed to Closer, noting that he’s been enjoying time off with all three children. “[Gia and Dominic] are obsessed with [Santino] and I make sure I do stuff with them as well. I took my son to see the [Los Angeles Football Club] soccer game this weekend. I took my daughter to the Dora [and the Lost City of Gold] premiere yesterday so you know that’s important.”

We wish Mario and Courtney all the best with their growing family!

Reporting by Diana Cooper