Just one week after his third child made their debut, Mario Lopez shared a super cute new pic of baby Santino Rafael Lopez. The proud papa — who welcomed the little bundle of joy with wife Courtney Laine Mazza on July 8 — took to social media on Sunday, July 14, to give his fans an update on how baby No. 3 was doing.

“One-week-old! You’re on your way mijo,” the 45-year-old hunk gushed of Santino, who can be seen looking into the distance while wearing a nautical-themed onesie. Mario also referred to the little one by his adorable nickname, Sonny, after while sweetly adding the hashtags, “#SantinoRafaelLopez,” “#Sonny” and “#3,” at the end of the caption. Aww!

Fans of the beloved Saved by the Bell alum quickly pointed out that baby Santino already takes after his famous father. “How adorable and of course daddy’s dimples. Hearts are overflowing for sure,” one user wrote on Mario’s post. “Omg! The little man has your dimples already!!! Beyond cute!!” gushed another.

Even Mario’s wife, Courtney, hilariously commented on her hubby’s Instagram pic. “You ARE the father!!!!” she wrote in the comment section. Well, there is no denying that!

Last week, the Extra! host celebrated the birth of baby Santino by sharing a sweet collage of pics from the delivery room on Instagram. “It’s a BOY!!!!” Mario gushed in the caption at the time. “Healthy, beautiful baby boy … Santino Rafael Lopez! Baby and mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a champ!”

After announcing they were officially pregnant with their third child in January, Mario and Courtney — who are also the parents of daughter Gia Lopez, 8, and son Dominic Lopez, 5 — got candid about trying to conceive another baby. At the time, the handsome heartthrob revealed they didn’t know if expanding their brood was in the cards for them as a couple.

“If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each,” Mario told People while mentioning his older children. “But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end, so a bit of a Christmas miracle.”

We are so happy for Mario, Courtney and their sweet kids!