If there is one thing that Mario Lopez is all about it is his family, and that includes his lovely wife, Courtney Laine. The pair have been together for some time and always remind us just how crazy in love they are for one another.

After the duo met in 2008, they would tie the knot two years later — fast-forward to today and the couple is still madly in love. However, there’s at least one reason behind their successful marriage. “I always spoil her. I don’t have to wait for a holiday. Just taking care of her, with little surprises and all that stuff,” the Saved By the Bell alum, 45, exclusively told Closer Weekly. “We went to go see a concert the other day for some live music — that was fun. First time getting out of the house for a couple months.”

Mario and Courtney, 37, also have three kids — daughter Gia Francesca, 9, and sons Dominic Luciano, 6, and Santino, 3 months — but they still find time to always spend with one another. “Whether it’s just a little dinner and a movie, or we do quick little getaways or wine days somewhere because it’s so close here, Santa Barbara or do [Las] Vegas trips for just a night or two,” Mario explained said. “We don’t want to be gone that long but it’s important.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

However, the TV personality of course loves his role as a dad too. He once admitted all the best ways fatherhood has changed him. “For the better!” Mario admitted exclusively to Closer. “Best role I’ve ever had. I love it. Want to continue to embrace it and all its challenges.”

“I’m pretty lucky to have breakfast with [my family] every morning, and then I’m home in time for dinner and most of the time, I’m in time for practices,” the Extra host explained. “It’s just crazy with work. They have an understanding of why … and my kids know about my job too and they’re very understanding.” It sounds like Mario and Courtney are making it work!

Scroll on down below to see the wonderful journey Mario and Courteney have been on!