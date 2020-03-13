Aww! Mario Lopez woke up feeling extra happy on Thursday, March 12. His son Santino turned 8 months old and in honor of the little guy’s special day, the dad of three shared a sweet pic to Instagram of his baby boy with their new dog, Oscar.

“Santino is 8 months old today! Here they are, Sonny, Julio and Oscar,” Mario, 36, wrote while referencing his two pets. “The 3 Hermanos. Looks like he’s wearing ‘em out! #LopezBoys.”

On Wednesday, March 11, the TV personality revealed he got a new dog in an Instagram video. “Lopez fambam here with a very important announcement: we decided we are going to expand the family, right guys? So please welcome the newest member of familia Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya Lopez,” he said before showing off the pooch.

The last time Mario expanded his family was back in July 2019 when he and his wife, Courtney Laine, welcomed their son Santino. “It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy … Santino Rafael Lopez!” the doting dad gushed on Instagram. “Baby and mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3.“

Aside from Santino, the Extra host and Courtney, 37, are proud parents to their two older kids — Gia, 9, and Dominic, 6 — and they may welcome a fourth child sometime soon. In December 2019, Mario told Us Weekly he’s already thinking of having another baby!

“I always told [Courtney] I’d like to keep going if it was up to me, but I’m not the one having them,” the Saved By the Bell alum said. “So, maybe she had a change of heart! Maybe she’s gonna surprise me with another Christmas present. We’ve got a 4-month-old at home, so I say if we’re gonna do it, let’s just keep it going.”

Mario added that he would like to have “as many” kids as he and Courtney are “blessed to be able to have.” However, if they don’t end up welcoming another baby, Mario said he’ll always be “happy” with his children at home. Aww!