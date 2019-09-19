Left out! News that Saved by the Bell is being rebooted made plenty of fans from the popular sitcom scream with glee — however, there is one person that had no idea this was even going down: Zack Morris himself, Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

“I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” the 45-year-old admitted to Variety recently. “Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response.” The reboot will air on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock — and because of that, the actor has an inkling as to why he probably wasn’t asked to return.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

I’ve “always been interested, of course,” but “I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things,” Mark told the outlet of his role on the series Mixed-Ish, which airs on the competing network.

He added, “But I had no idea it was that far along.” Bummer! Two regulars from Bayside High School that will be returning are Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. “The deal is being done,” Mario, 45, — who played AC Slater — told Access Hollywood earlier this week.

“It’s gonna happen. We are going to be rebooting Saved by the Bell for the new NBC streaming platform,” he continued, adding, “I might be bringing back the mullet.”

Moviestore/Shutterstock

While the TV personality is pumped to return, there’s a certain chance that his own children may not be all about it — in fact, he once revealed that his little ones aren’t fans of the program that launched their dad into the spotlight. “I tried showing it to them, they don’t like it,” he exclusively told Closer Weekly while promoting his Mario Lopez collection. “They aren’t into it.”

Although, the Extra host is hopeful that his children — Gia, 9, and Dominic, 6 — will eventually enjoy it. “We will see, hopefully!” he said. So far, Mario and Elizabeth, 47, are the only two original cast members that have been confirmed to return for the reboot.

We can’t wait to see how this all turns out, and if other actors join the fun!