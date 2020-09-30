Marie Osmond is no longer a host on The Talk, but the beloved songstress isn’t stressing about having a “glam” team. Marie revealed her daughter Rachael is helping out with her hair and makeup following her exit from the hit CBS talk show.

“Shout out to my glam squad!” the “Paper Roses” songstress, 60, gushed on Monday, September 30. “Thank you for your help on set Friday, [I] can’t wait to show you all the new @livetimetv Christmas commercials!”

Alongside her sweet message, Marie shared a super cute photo with her 31-year-old daughter, her longtime friend Darla Sperry and more pals. The former talk show host looked gorgeous as always as she peeked her head out from behind the group.

It seems the Donny & Marie alum has been staying busy since announcing her exit from The Talk in early September. Marie shared the news of her departure following just one season with the Emmy Award-winning program, which she joined in September 2019.

At the time, the Key Is Love author said she was saying goodbye to The Talk because she wanted to have more time in her life for Rachael, husband Steve Craig and their other kids, Stephen, 37, Jessica, 32, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 21, and Abigail, 18.

“My husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!” she wrote in her statement via Instagram. “So at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids [and] grandkids.”

Instagram/MarieOsmond

Fortunately, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant — who is also the mom of late son Michael — noted she wasn’t necessarily putting her career on the back burner.

“One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann,” she said of the program’s former EP and showrunner, who also left after 10 seasons. “I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing.”

Following Marie’s exit from the beloved series, a source close to the singer said she’s “looking forward” to making more memories with her family. “She’s ready to semi-retire,” the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly.

For now, she’s having a blast with Rachael as her beauty guru!