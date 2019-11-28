Thanksgiving 2019 is officially here and The Talk ladies are feeling grateful. During the Wednesday, November 27, episode of the hit CBS daytime talk show, Marie Osmond, Sharon Osbourne and the other beloved TV personalities opened up about their plans with their families for the heartwarming holiday.

“This is the first Thanksgiving that I won’t be cooking,” Marie, 60, dished to her fellow hosts as they enjoyed a Friendsgiving celebration around the table, noting that she’s cooked every year for her mom since she was 14 years old. “I’m going to Oregon with my daughter, Brianna [Schwep (née Blosil)] — who does my makeup here on the show — we’re going to go see all her in-laws.”

Although Thanksgiving is all about indulging in sweet treats and scrumptious meats, the Donny & Marie star revealed her holiday is going to be a bit more healthy. “They’re very clean with their food, so it’s going to be a Thanksgiving with no butter, no sugar — and they said the food is amazing.”

Like Marie, Sharon is looking to spend the holiday with her closest loved ones. The former music executive, 67, beamed with joy over looking forward to kicking back and relaxing with longtime love Ozzy Osbourne and their brood of kids — Aimee Osbourne, 36, Kelly Osbourne, 35, and Jack Osbourne, 34.

“My husband and I are going to our son Jack’s house, and he’s doing all the cooking. Yes, he’s going to be doing all the cooking with his girlfriend,” Sharon revealed, referring to the gorgeous gal, Aree Gearhar, that he was spotted attending the AMA Awards with on November 24. “So we’re very excited.”

Sadly, Sharon won’t get to spend any time with her adorable grandkids. “The only thing is, the grandchildren will be with their other grandparents … in Louisiana,” she shared. “So they’ll be missed, but, it’s the family.”

James Shaw/Shutterstock

While Marie and Sharon are looking forward to spend some well-deserved time off, it seems Sheryl Underwood and Eve couldn’t help but work on Thanksgiving. “I’m actually going to be performing on Thanksgiving in London,” Eve shared. Sheryl, on the other hand, will be down south in Louisiana. “I’m going to New Orleans, I’m a multi-year ambassador for the Bayou Classic,” she dished.

We hope The Talk ladies have the best Thanksgiving ever!