Proud mama! Marie Osmond couldn’t help but gush over daughter Brianna Schwep (née Blosil) as she wished her a happy birthday. The Donny & Marie star celebrated her daughter’s 22nd birthday celebration by sharing a heartwarming tribute in honor of the special day.

“#HappyBirthday to my daughter Brianna — who’s 22, married, has a wonderful husband, is the best mommy ever and my makeup artist on @thetalkcbs,” the 60-year-old beauty captioned a stunning photo of her gorgeous mini-me on Tuesday, November 19. “So proud of you sweetheart!!! You’re an angel!!”



Fans of the “Paper Roses” songstress — who shares Brianna as well as Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael with ex-husband Brian Blosil, and is also the mom of eldest son Stephen, 36, with husband Steve Craig — sent their best wishes to Marie’s birthday girl.

“Happiest, blessed birthday to your wonderful, beautiful daughter Brianna,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “I hope she had a great day and that it turned out to be as wonderful as she is!!” A third Instagram follower pointed out the reseblance between the mother-daughter duo. “She’s beautiful just like her mama!” the fan sweetly wrote.

Besides the fact that Marie loves sharing family moments with her kids on Instagram, fans know Brianna from being her mom’s makeup artist on The Talk. Just a few weeks after she made her debut on the CBS talk show this past September, the Key Is Love author opened up about working alongside her talented daughter.

“Shout-out to the most fabulous #HairAndMakeUpteam I could ever ask for … I love being with my daughter Brianna Schwep, who blesses me every day by doing my makeup,” Marie happily wrote alongside a photo of her glam squad. “And I am so grateful to have @angelacstylesdreaming up my amazing hair-do’s each day at #TheTalk!!! ”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Despite that Marie couldn’t be happier to have Brianna on set, the Dancing With the Stars alum told Closer Weekly she’s absolutely over the moon for her new gig. While chatting with Closer in an exclusive interview, Marie revealed why she’s so thrilled to be The Talk‘s newest cohost.

“I love being busy, I love the show, I love the ladies, I love the spontaneity,” she adorably explained around October. “I like how they’re still fun, it does not we just sit and talk, they let us do fun pieces. It’s truly the nicest group of people from the crew on … that I’ve ever worked with.”

We hope Marie’s daughter Brianna has the best birthday!