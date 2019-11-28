Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! In honor of the joyous holiday, fans are dying to see how their favorite stars are celebrating one of the best days of the year. Whether they’re chowing down on scrumptious turkey or partaking in family traditions, fans can’t seem to get enough of celebs enjoying the holiday season.

Prior to Thanksgiving day, Gwen Stefani gushed over her 2019 plans with longtime love Blake Shelton. “We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight. “Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at and it’s just pretty incredible.” So sweet!

The time around the holidays is extra sentimental for stars like Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Priscilla Presley, considering they like to think back on their past Thanksgiving memories. The iconic singers gushed to Closer Weekly about the importance of cherishing Thanksgiving.

“It’s a very special weekend,” noted Reba, 64, who spends the holiday with her family. “I hope [everyone] will think back and be thoughtful of what a great year this has been — remember people we’ve lost. Remember people who have done great things. And if there’s someone they need to say ‘I love you’ to or ‘I’m sorry’ to, now’s the time to do it!”

Tim, 52, said he loves Thanksgiving because it allows him to goof off with wife Faith Hill. “Me totally messing up the kitchen, and Faith, pretending she doesn’t care — but later cleaning it up when I’m not looking,” he joked. “I’m a good cook, but a sloppy one!” Ha!

Priscilla, 74, echoed a similar sentiment as she recalled one of her past celebrations. “Thanksgiving is my favorite time of the year,” the icon told Closer. “I remember I had a party [a few] years ago and I had about 45 people but I was expecting 30! But it turned out to be one of the best Thanksgivings I’ve ever had!”

Sheryl Crow, on the other hand, said she believes serving “gratitude” is just as important as having mashed potatoes and stuffing. “We get together and overeat and nap all day and watch ball games and overeat some more,” the “Soak Up the Sun” singer, 57, shared of the holiday with her mom and friends. “I have a very close-knit family and we serve up a lot of gratitude.”

